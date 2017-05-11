Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/11/economy/senate-approval-new-trade-representative-steps-spotlight-trade-deals-nafta/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

One more of President Trump’s nominees can move into his office and take up the president’s agenda on international trade, specifically NAFTA. Robert Lighthizer, an international trade lawyer and former trade official in the Reagan administration, was confirmed as U.S. trade representative today by the Senate on a vote of 82 to 14. He’s likely to go back to the negotiating table with Canada and Mexico over NAFTA to bring a new deal back to Congress. Recently, he worked outside of government as a lawyer pushing for better trade treatment of U.S. industries, like manufacturing and high-tech.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.