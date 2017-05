Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/11/business/expect-retail-company-struggles-show-weeks-earnings/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Retailers galore report their earnings this week amid a string of massive brick-and-mortar store closures, with more shuttered doors expected. What can Kohl’s, J.C. Penney, Nordstrom and others do to hang on? Adapt faster to offer some online shopping perks and tools, or learn the predictive strategies that online retailers have down pat.

