Glenn Kelman has been the CEO of Redfin since almost beginning of the online real estate brokerage. In this interview with Kai Ryssdal, Kelman talks about why technology hasn't disrupted the real estate market like it has other industries, what "Love in the Time of Cholera" has to do with his leadership style, and what he learned from his previous job at a tech startup.

"I started a software company with a couple other folks, it went public, we made plenty of money. And I thought it was this incredible mission but in fact, we sold software to Haliburton, we sold software to Frito-Lay and Pepsi and all these companies that didn't necessarily do good things. And at the end of it, all these people who I thought were my brothers in arms, where I thought we were doing something beautiful, actually it was just all about the money. And the deal that I made with my family and myself is that I was never going to do that again."

