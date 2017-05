Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/09/tech/didn-t-happen-long-time-ago-cdc-finds-wireless-phones-outnumber-landlines/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control finds, for the first time, most American households have mobile phones but no landline. That’s important information for collecting data, lest researchers leave out wireless users when they do surveys and wind up with inaccurate results. Wireless connections are getting better and cheaper, but most homes still have an unused landline connection — and that has its own kind of value.

