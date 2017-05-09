Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/09/tech/amazon-pushes-wi-fi-communication-space-latest-echo-version/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In addition to everything else Amazon can do for you — recommend books, stream movies, let you shop for appliances and clothes and gourmet food, and get it all by overnight delivery — the company also wants to put a video-equipped digital assistant in your house.

This is the latest iteration of Amazon’s Echo speaker device with Alexa, the voice-activated virtual assistant that answers questions, plays music, operates thermostats and other home appliances, and can even order online. Starting in June, the new Echo Show will also have a touch screen and camera so that Alexa can play videos and display pictures, maps, text and calendars. It will also let users place live video calls with other users of Echo devices and apps. The expected price is $230.

