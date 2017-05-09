Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/09/economy/make-me-smart-kai-and-molly/16-chicago-mayor-emanuel/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Rahm Emanuel likes to talk. The two-term mayor of Chicago and former White House Chief of Staff to President Obama spoke to us at length about everything from populism to immigration. He told us that Chicago is a "welcoming" city, not a sanctuary city. He's got a special chair and some sharp words for "Mr. Moody's Doom and Gloom," otherwise known as Kai Ryssdal. Plus, Emanuel takes the longest pause ever to answer our Make Me Smart Question.

