“Life has took me on a journey, and through much of that journey, I didn't feel whole, connected and grounded,” said Susan Burton. - RICHARD BOUHET/AFP/Getty Images

A New Way of Life is a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that offers transitional living and support services for women just released from prison. But to understand how that organization came to be and why it matters, you have to understand the story of the woman who founded it. Susan Burton served six prison sentences in 17 years, caught in a cycle of drug addiction and incarceration. Since founding A New Way of Life in 1998, she’s provided transitional housing and support services for over 900 formerly incarcerated women. He personal story is the subject of a new book called "Becoming Ms. Burton." She talked with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about her journey.

Kai Ryssdal: There is so much to unpack in this book, and I just want to start with the title. You haven't always been Ms. Burton, have you?

Susan Burton: No. Life has took me on a journey, and through much of that journey, I didn't feel whole, connected and grounded. So as a kid, everyone called me Sue. My daddy called me Susie Q. But through this journey, I've sort of risen to a place that I get this level of respect of Ms. Burton.

Ryssdal: Earned. Earned respect, based on your story. And I want to pull out two things. One is the word you just used: journey.

Burton: Yes.

Ryssdal: Because it clearly has been for you. But also this idea now that you are raised up to this place where you have earned that respect.

Burton: Well, thank you.

Ryssdal: Because the trip you've been on, the journey you've been on, has been long and violent and hard. And I won't go into it too much because I want people to read this book, but there's sexual violence, there's drug abuse, there's prison time. And there is the death of your son, K.K. And that, I think, is the trigger factor here, right? Tell me about that.

Burton: So, you know I was born into poverty. And in that poverty, there was a lot of different types of abuse. And I endured it, and endured it, and endured it. And the death of my son, K.K., was sort of like the falling-off place. I began to drink very heavily, and that drinking escalated to drug use. The drug use sent me to prison, and I was caught in this other sort of institutional abuse and criminal justice abuse of traveling in and out of prison. Never ever being offered any type of help with my grief from the loss of my son, and the substance abuse that was a result of trying to medicate the grief.

Ryssdal: Though you were born in poverty, there was a time in your life, early, when your dad had a solid factory job and things were doing all right. And then it all kind of fell apart.

Burton: Yeah. You know, I can remember, as a child, the happy days of us all piling into the car and going to the drive-in. And that was a weekly routine for my father. He was a proud black man, and that all sort of vanished as America began to export jobs. It wasn't talked about then, and it wasn't recognized. I think that things aren't talked about until it starts to affect people other than black people. And so my father lost his job. The factory closed down. The jobs were exported. And he began to wither away. And we stopped going to the drive-in on weekends.

Ryssdal: How old were you when your dad lost his job?

Burton: I was 6.

Ryssdal: Yeah. And then the rest of your childhood and early teen years?

Burton: You know, they were problematic. My mother ended up doing housework, and she actually applied for welfare. And my father and mother started fussing and fighting a lot. And we would hear the arguments and see my mother with, you know, a bruise. A black eye. And then my father would be often gone for periods of time. And my mother applied for the county. The county didn't allow you to be on the county if there was a man in the house. And I remember a social worker coming to our houses looking in the closets and looking up under the beds and inspecting our house for a presence of a man. So if my mother and father were going to patch things up, her being on welfare didn't allow for that. He had to get booted out of the house if we were going to have welfare.

Ryssdal: The first two-thirds, plus or minus, of this book is really hard to get through because we live along with you all the setbacks, and all the falling off the wagon, and all the going back to jail. And it takes us a while to get to the point where it turns around for you. What happened to turn it around?

Burton: So what happened that turned it around was first a conversation with a teacher at California Rehabilitation Center.

Ryssdal: You had gotten into a drug treatment program in prison, right?

Burton: Yeah I had.

Ryssdal: That's what this was.

Burton: Yeah. I had gotten into a diversion-like program on my fourth prison term. I had pushed the courts to give me that. So in this class, it would talk about family dynamics, and abuse, and violence, and the environment. And it woke up things that had happened in my lifetime. So I went to the teacher, and I said, "Ms. Tucker, I can't sleep at night. I'm having thoughts and memories about some experiences." And she looked at me and said, "Don't worry about passing my class. You have too many other things to deal with." And that was the first time someone had actually said something really went wrong with your life. And don't worry about it, we're going to help you. It was the first time I had had validation.

