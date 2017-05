Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/08/world/frances-president-elect-faces-tough-challenges/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Emmanuel Macron won handily in France's presidential election at the weekend, securing two-thirds of the vote. Next month, he faces an even more daunting election challenge — winning a majority in the parliamentary elections. Without control of Parliament, he will struggle to deliver the wide-ranging economic reforms he's promised. It won't just be the French judging his performance; the rest of Europe will be watching Macron's every move.

