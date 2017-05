Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/08/business/climate-talks-begin-germany-some-countries-worry-business-groups-have-too-much/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Climate talks are underway in Bonn, Germany, this week (start Monday 8th). There have been concerns that the new Trump administration may be overly friendly to energy companies at the cost of the environment. Some countries at the talks worry that business has too much influence over delegates, and they are calling for more transparency.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.