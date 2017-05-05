Finger licking good. - Courtesy of KFC

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/05/life/kfc-mothers-day-romantic-reading-with-colonel-sanders/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Mother’s day is just a week away. If you are still scrambling to get the perfect gift for the occasion, KFC has humbly offered up a special combo: A $20 Fill-Up bucket packed with crispy chicken and a novella. This isn’t just any novella, either. It’s KFC-themed and it is called, we kid you not, “Tender Wings of Desire.”

Turns out, Mother’s Day is KFC's best-selling day of the year — with a 40 percent jump in sales. About 380,000 families feast on KFC meals each year on Mother's Day, allowing moms to take a break from making dinner, according to KFC. That’s equivalent to about 6.5 million pieces of chicken, 900,000 servings of mashed potatoes and gravy, and 480,000 servings of coleslaw.

If you are curious about Tender Wings of Desire, you are in luck. The novella is already available on Amazon “since KFC believes every mother deserves the chance to get a taste of Tender Wings of Desire.”

Let us introduce you to the characters. There is Lady Madeline Parker, who has run away from a loveless engagement. She crosses paths with Harland, “a handsome sailor with a mysterious past.” Of course, Harland — whose last name is Sanders — is no ordinary sailor.

"The only thing better than being swept away by the deliciousness of our Extra Crispy Chicken is being swept away by Harland Sanders himself," George Felix, director of advertising for KFC U.S., said in a statement announcing the novel. "So this Mother's Day, the bucket of chicken I get for my wife will come with a side of steamy romance novella."

Click on the player above to hear a dramatic reading of an excerpt.