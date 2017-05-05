We hear from listeners about their experiences giving and receiving home health care. - Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Earlier this week, we asked you to tell us about your experiences in the home health care industry.

The reason? There's a severe lack of home health aides across the U.S., and the problem is likely to grow worse. According to a recent Washington Post article:

"The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that an additional 1.1 million workers of this kind will be needed by 2024 — a 26 percent increase over 2014."

Many of you wrote to us to share your thoughts.

@lizzieohreally Very hard to find & keep trustworthy people. Pay range is equal to unskilled work with much less responsibility. Benefits low or absent. — Tyler David Frank (@TylerDavidFrank) May 2, 2017

@lizzieohreally @Marketplace It is the one of the hardest jobs out there, and incredibly underrated. A good aide is an angel on Earth. — Gin Peck (@ginpeck) May 1, 2017

@lizzieohreally Had one for my grandfather suffering from dementia. They are crucial to the elderly and are really much needed backup with long term care — GothamBanker (@GothamBanker) May 1, 2017

Barbara Cano, an Los Angeles-based home health aide shared her story. She provides care for her father and works part time for a home care agency. Although the pay is low (she makes $10.50 an hour), it allows her the flexibility to take care of her dad.

We also checked in with Al Cardillo. He's the vice president of the Home Care Association of New York State. He testified in front of lawmakers on the critical need for home care aides as baby boomers retire and need more support.

You can share your story with us: email weekend@marketplace.org.

