Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/04/sustainability/midwest-flooding-underscores-need-flood-insurance-reform/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Floodwaters have displaced hundreds of people and lead to several deaths in the Midwest. Now the damage assessment starts. The National Flood Insurance Program helps homeowners buy affordable flood insurance, but it’s $25 billion in debt. Congress has a chance to reform it before it’s up for reauthorization in September, and those reforms could include more private insurers writing policies.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.