Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/04/economy/puerto-rico-debt-battle-heads-federal-court/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Puerto Rico owes bondholders more than $70 billion, and it’s going to court to try to get its debts rescheduled. On Monday, a stay on lawsuits against Puerto Rico's government expired, so bondholders sued. The island's governor announced yesterday it was seeking court protection under Title III of the PROMESA Act, a bill passed last year that appointed a financial oversight board and was designed to get Puerto Rico out of debt.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.