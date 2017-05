Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/04/economy/paid-interns-averaging-3000-month/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It's high time for students to start thinking about that summer internship — and many should get lucky landing one since internships are up for the first time in years, according to the head of the research division for the National Association of Colleges and Employers. It's hard to know how many interns work for free, but the average paid intern is making about $3,000 a month.

