The real estate site Zillow has launched a new tool aimed at first-time home buyers on realestate.com. It features a calculator that adds up the expenses of owning a home, like property taxes and utilities — the kind of things that new buyers don’t always expect or budget for. It's designed to help ease the path of these buyers, who have different needs compared to more experienced house hunters.

