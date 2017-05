Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/03/economy/34-percent-homes-haven-t-reached-pre-recession-values-bad-thing/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There's some stark research out today from the real estate research firm Trulia that shows an uneven recovery in the housing market. According to Trulia, only 34 percent of homes nationally have returned to their pre-recession value. Now that is, of course, a comparison back to the crazy times of the housing bubble. So how much should homeowners use those old home values as a benchmark?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.