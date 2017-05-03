Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/03/business/consumers-buy-healthier-and-fresher-options-packed-food-giants-kraft-and/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Quarterly earnings from several big food manufacturers will be announced this week, including the maker of Oreos and Ritz crackers, Mondelez. Kraft, Heinz and Kellogg will report their earnings later in the week. Packaged foods manufacturers have hit a rough patch in recent years as some consumers spurn big brands in favor of healthy, less processed food. One response from the food giants has been to buy up these smaller operations. But is that enough?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.