Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/02/business/sales-slump-cars-can-mean-deals-buyers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Car sales in the U.S. are down, compared to last year, for the fourth straight month. That’s largely across the board. Ford, GM, Fiat-Chrysler and Toyota all reported lower sales. That means the bonanza that the auto industry has been enjoying for the past several years may be cooling off. That means dealership lots are full, and buyers can expect some deals.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.