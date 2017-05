Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/01/economy/mid-day-update/05012017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With inflation down from a five-year peak, Julia Coronado at Macropolicy Perspectives joins us to explain how the Fed could handle interest rates in the near future. Afterwards, we'll look at today's planned march for workers' rights, which is expected to focus on immigrant rights, and then discuss the public's rising support for infrastructure as part of our Marketplace-Edison Research Poll.