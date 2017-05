Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/05/01/business/bloomberg-will-create-live-breaking-news-video-stream-just-twitter/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A live news service from Bloomberg is one of many new video partnerships that Twitter unveiled today, part of a bid to attract new users and ad revenue.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.