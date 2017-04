Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/27/sustainability/automakers-meet-epa-dot-about-review-federal-fuel-efficiency-standards/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The auto industry came to Washington today for talks with the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Transportation. On the table: tweaks to the emissions and mileage requirements currently in place. The White House and automakers want lower standards to be considered.

