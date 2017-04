Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/27/economy/nafta-negotiators-could-look-tpp-guidance/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After a flurry of news reports that President Trump was considering pulling out of NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement, he now says he wants to renegotiate the deal. Even fans of NAFTA will admit it's not perfect, and improving it could involve taking cues from another trade deal Trump bailed out of — the TPP, or Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.