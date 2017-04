Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/27/business/fda-chief-nears-nomination-agency-grapples-nearly-1000-vacancies/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

A key Senate committee is expected to vote Thursday on the confirmation of Dr. Scott Gottlieb to head up the Food and Drug Administration. If confirmed, which is expected, one of the headaches Gottlieb will inherit on Day 1: filling as many as 1,000 vacancies at the agency. Filling some of those jobs could speed the approval of generic drugs, which would help lower prices.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.