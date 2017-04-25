A cutout of US President Donald Trump is seen on the ground as activists rally in front of the Trump International Hotel to protest the Dakota Pipeline and rally for Native American rights march during the Native Nations Rise protest on March 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly three-quarters of Americans say Washington has forgotten them, according to the latest Marketplace-Edison Research poll. So what's behind that feeling? And what do you want from government? We'll talk about it.

Plus: a closer look at what it means to "Buy American" and former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing joins us to answer our Make Me Smart question. Finally: We're kick off our book club. If you want to help decide our first read, make sure you vote here.

And before you get any deeper into the internet, make sure you learn all about the key differences between privacy law in the United States and the European Union.

