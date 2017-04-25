Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/25/economy/mid-day-update/04242017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With major market indexes up, economist Lindsey Piegza joins us to talk about the psychology behind those increases. Investors are optimistic about the pro-growth policies Trump has proposed, like a 15 percent corporate tax rate, even if they haven't come to fruition. Next, we'll look at a possible source of tension between farmers and Trump over his push for strict immigration rules and his tamp down on free trade, which might not bode well for the agriculture industry. And finally, we'll discuss the potential for more high-level fallout at Wells Fargo following its false accounts scandal. Big pension funds are pushing for most of the 15-member board to go.