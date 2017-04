Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/24/economy/securing-trade-agreements-key-trump-administration-goal/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross met with the European Union's trade negotiator in Washington today. Although it's been buried by immigration and foreign policy in the first three months of President Trump's administration, fixing trade was a key promise Trump made on the campaign trail — which is why Ross is looking for a win.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.