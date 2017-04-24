Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/24/business/tesla-skips-prototype-phase-get-model-3-market-faster/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is known for taking big risks. It’s a reputation that helped him raise billions of dollars for his various companies over the years. Musk’s latest gamble is a decision to fast-track the assembly-line strategy for the new Tesla Model 3 electric car. Typically, carmakers do a prototype buildout before going to full-scale production. But there are some big reason’s Tesla can’t afford to wait.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.