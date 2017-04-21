Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/21/economy/mid-day-update/04212017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

As federal funds for research are threatened and White House climate change plans are canceled, students are trying to stand up in the name of science. Thousands are set to march this weekend, many of whom will include Caltech students. We visited the campus to chat with the community about why they personally want to get involved. Next, we'll discuss Uber's declining popularity with corporate customers, and then look at the arrest of a 28-year-old man in Germany who's connected to last week's explosions.