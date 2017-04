Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/21/business/dairy-woes-rattle-us-canada-relationship/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump is criticizing Canada over its recent pricing changes for dairy products that make some U.S. imports less competitive. The Trump administration said that's hurting dairy farmers in states like Wisconsin and New York.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.