President Trump signed an order directing a review of all tax regulations that might unduly burden U.S. corporations. That could lead to a rollback of an Obama order that sought to limit corporate inversions — when a U.S. company moves its corporate address to a foreign country to pay lower taxes. A rollback would line up with Republican party wishes, but would fly in the face of putting America first.

