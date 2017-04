Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/20/business/why-tariffs-sometimes-hurt-rather-help/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump could sign an executive order tomorrow triggering an investigation into competition in the steel industry. That in turn could lead to new tariffs on foreign steel. The idea would be to protect the U.S. steel industry, but often the imposition of tariffs can lead to unintended consequences.

