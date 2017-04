Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/19/economy/global-economy-hazards-lights-flash-us-bond-yields-fall/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Treasury yields have dropped to the lowest they’ve been since November. What’s driving rates down? And what does that mean for U.S. consumers, U.S. businesses and the chair of the Federal Reserve?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.