Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/19/business/drops-travel-middle-east-us-hurts-high-end-markets/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Emirates, the biggest airline in the Middle East, is cutting back on flights to the United States in five of its 12 destinations. The air carrier said demand has dropped steeply since President Trump's restrictions on entry from Muslim-majority countries. And the ban of any electronic device bigger than a cell phone from certain Middle East flights led to even fewer ticket sales. Even though the president’s travel bans are now blocked in U.S. courts, the hospitality industry is still feeling the chill, especially luxury tour companies that serve Middle Eastern royal families and wealthy business travelers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.