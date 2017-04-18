Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin - JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

In a recent town hall with Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin, a constituent was upset about the congressman's vote to repeal internet privacy laws. He replied, "Well, you know, nobody's got to use the internet."

But online privacy scholar Joel Reidenberg tells us your privacy is still under threat even if you don't use sites like Facebook or Google.

"If you're not a gmail user but you receive email from a gmail user, than half of your conversation is data-mined by Google. All of this information can be aggregated to enable pretty detailed portrayals of individuals."

