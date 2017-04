Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/17/world/us-faces-complicated-landscape-korean-peninsula/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Things are heating up on the Korean peninsula, you may have heard. A senior official told the BBC that North Korea will test missiles weekly. South Korea has doubled down on a missile defense system that China finds threatening. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has said all options are on the table to contain North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. What, short of war, can the U.S. do?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.