Three things that no one wants to hear together: BP, oil and leaking. A BP well sprung a leak in the Alaskan Arctic this past Friday. Reports say crude oil is no longer spraying from the leak, but natural gas is still venting out. This will surely prompt a new round of questions about whether to drill in the northern-most stretches of the planet. The Trump administration appears all-in on arctic oil, even if the current market doesn’t need the extra supply.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.