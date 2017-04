Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/17/business/live-vs-demand-battle-ahead/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Netflix will report earnings when the market closes on today. As ever, analysts will be keeping a close eye on subscriber numbers. They’ll also be considering all the new players jumping into streaming TV. But these are mostly new services planning to offer livetelevision over the internet. Will that hurt Netflix?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.