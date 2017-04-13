Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/13/economy/mid-day-update/04132017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S. markets are reacting to Trump's decision to back away from several economic stances he took on the campaign trail. One reversal? A (positive) change of heart when it comes to Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Diane Swonk, CEO of DS Economics, joins us to discuss possible reasons for the shift. Next, we'll look at David Brancaccio's journey to find his own C-3PO as part of our "Robot-Proof Jobs" series. The digital sidekick he's auditioning this time: Benjamin, software that creates original stories of its own.