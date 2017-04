Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/12/world/mixed-response-trump-s-call-nato-members-boost-defense-spending/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is wrapping up a two-day visit to the U.S. Later today, he’ll hold a joint press conference with President Trump in Washington. The U.S. is the main contributor to the military alliance. Trump, like many presidents before him, has repeatedly called on the other 27 NATO members to spend more on defense. Are his calls being heeded?

