Bill Cobb has a background in tech and spent years working for eBay. So it might be no surprise that as the CEO of H&R Block, he's partnered with IBM Watson this tax season. He talks about running a seasonal business, the kind of tax reform he'd like to see and who does his taxes. This interview was originally part of Marketplace's Make Me Smart, a new podcast hosted by Kai Ryssdal and senior tech correspondent Molly Wood.
