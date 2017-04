Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/11/business/report-highlights-trend-more-ride-sharing-less-car-ownership/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The New York auto show kicks off later this week. The event comes at a time when the auto industry is grappling with two diverging trends. On one hand, people still want big, spacious, largely gas-powered vehicles; on the other hand is a future powered by mobility services and electric vehicles. A report by the Boston Consulting Group says your next new car may be your last.

