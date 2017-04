Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/11/business/japanese-giant-toshiba-says-its-future-question/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Another day, another major Japanese conglomerate in financial trouble. This time, Toshiba. The company has announced it’s lost so much money, there’s “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.” What’s next for the company and for Japanese mega corporations like it?

