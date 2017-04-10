For this latest installment of our series My Economy, we hear from Hannah Palin, a film archive specialist at the University of Washington Library Special Collections in Seattle.

I take care of all the film and videotape that is held by my department: newsreels, home movies, educational films, some documentaries.

The Ruth and Louis Kirk Moving Image Collection was a large group of films that came to us.

You end up taking these great journeys, where, I personally, I’m probably not going to canoe through Yellowstone, and I’m not going to do that kind of hiking. But to go with them, I feel like I get to enjoy it with them.