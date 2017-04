Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/06/economy/mid-day-update/04062017-negotiating-north-korea/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

First up are the impending March jobs numbers, which will likely reinforce the strength of the underlying labor market, but could also reflect this winter's weather, the federal hiring freeze and a slowdown in foreign travel. Then, it's on to the President's upcoming meetings with China, where trade and North Korea are expected to be the focus.