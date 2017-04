Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/05/business/us-ports-consolidating-shipping-lines-have/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The container-shipping industry is more consolidated than ever. As of this month, the world’s top ocean carriers are now mostly in three major alliances, set to control 90 percent of seaborne cargo. That changes the game for many of the country’s ports, who are themselves beginning to work together.

