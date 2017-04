Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/04/world/uganda-needs-help-serve-growing-influx-south-sudan-refugees/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

More than 2,500 people flee war-torn South Sudan every day. By the end of this year, 400,000 are expected arrive in Uganda, its neighbor to the south. Uganda is exceptionally open to these refugees, but it needs financial and logistical help as the influx has outpaced relief efforts.

