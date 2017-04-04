Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/04/life/doj-will-review-consent-decrees-police-departments-across-nation/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the Department of Justice to take a close look at consent decrees in place at police departments across the country. They're agreements a local police department signs on to after the department's civil rights division investigates its policing practices, often in the wake of a high-profile shooting or accusations of racial profiling. Some police departments balked at the changes they had to make, saying they'd be too expensive, but some experts say there is a financial and human cost to undo them. The Trump administration is promising a more cordial relationship between the federal government and law enforcement.

