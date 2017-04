Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/04/economy/energy-dependent-states-cutting-education-budgets/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The dramatic downturn in coal and oil prices a couple of years ago may have been good for consumers, but it was very bad news for the economies of many energy-producing states. The consequences are now being particularly felt in Oklahoma, Alaska, North Dakota and Wyoming. In recent months, these states have begun cutting funding for K-12 education.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.