Some interesting news in the automotive space today: Tesla, the maker of high-end electric cars, has now surpassed Ford in terms of market capitalization (the total value of all outstanding shares). It seems investors are betting big that Elon Musk can meet growth targets ahead of the much-anticipated release of the Model 3 sedan later this year.

With a sticker price of $35,000, the Model 3 compares with new cars in terms of affordability. But, along with mass-market prices, come mass-market expectations, something Tesla has struggled with in the past.

