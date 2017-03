US President Donald Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence stand alongside Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross as he speaks about Trump signing executive orders on trade policies in the Oval Office of the White House. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/03/31/economy/weekly-wrap/weekly-wrap/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Nela Richardson of Redfin and Catherine Rampell of the Washington Post join us to discuss the week's business and economic news. This week, they talk about President Donald Trump's latest executive orders dealing with international trade and Congress voting to let internet service providers sell your browsing history.